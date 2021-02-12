Rotherham clash with QPR called off due to frozen pitch at New York Stadium
12:33pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
Rotherham’s home fixture with QPR became one of numerous EFL matches to be postponed on Friday.
Two clubs in the bottom half of the Sky Bet Championship table were set to clash at the New York Stadium on Saturday, but a frozen pitch forced the game to be called off.
A pitch inspection took place at 11am on Friday and an EFL match official deemed the surface would have posed a risk to player safety, with a decision announced prior to QPR making the trip up to South Yorkshire.