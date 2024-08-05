Rotherham community trust staff assisting in clean-up operation after riots

Rotherham’s community trust staff are involved in the clean-up operation after anti-immigration rioters smashed windows and started fires at a hotel in the town housing asylum seekers.

The League One club issued a statement condemning the “racism, violence and vandalism” which occurred on Sunday.

Masked men hurled lengths of wood, chairs and bottles with some spraying fire extinguishers at police officers amid the 700-strong crowd.

Rotherham United Community Trust (RUCT) runs a number of inclusion initiatives and programmes, including United for Communities Football (U4C), which invites local refugees and asylum seekers housed locally to participate in football fixtures, and is now offering practical assistance amid the unrest.

“We are deeply concerned and saddened by the incidents that occurred in Rotherham yesterday,” the Trust said in a statement on X.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these events. As a community-focused organisation, we are committed to supporting our local residents during this challenging time and working towards peace and unity in our town.

“Some of our staff are currently in the local area that was targeted in yesterday’s incident helping clean, and provide support to the community.”

The club issued a separate statement condemning the “the abhorrent acts of racism, violence and vandalism that have been carried out across our town and throughout the country over the weekend”.

“The club totally and completely dissociates itself from the shameful actions of a small minority, which are in no way representative of our football club, supporters and community,” the statement continued.

“Rotherham United prides itself on being a club that provides an environment in which everyone can enjoy their football and will always operate a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with the wider community in condemning these actions and remain committed to making the AESSEAL New York Stadium a place where everyone is welcome.”

We, as a club, have been appalled by the hatred and gratuitous violence shown across the country. This must never be tolerated or accepted.

Championship side Sunderland issued a statement on Friday evening after rioting took place there, which read: “Tonight’s shameful scenes do not represent our culture, our history, or our people.

“Our great city is built on togetherness and acceptance, and Sunderland will forever be for all. We are stronger as one community. Now. Then. Always.”

Sharon Brittan, the chair of Bolton, said in response to rioting in that town: “Bolton is a town that has been enriched by different communities over many generations and we, as a club, have been appalled by the hatred and gratuitous violence shown across the country. This must never be tolerated or accepted.

“Let us show that we are stronger when we stand together as one club, one community, one town.”

Hull moved to “strongly condemn” violence in their city in a statement on Sunday which concluded: “We believe in the power of unity and no matter race or religion, we are one family.”