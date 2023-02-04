Rotherham keep Sheffield United at bay in South Yorkshire derby

Sheffield United lost ground in the Sky Bet Championship title race as they were held to a 0-0 draw in the South Yorkshire derby at Rotherham.

The Blades are now seven points adrift of leaders Burnley, who won 3-0 at Norwich, after they failed to make a breakthrough against their neighbours from across the M1.

They were the better side at the New York Stadium but did not create an abundance of chances as the Millers generally kept them at arm’s length.

Paul Heckingbottom’s outfit are still well placed to return to the Premier League as they hold a 13-point lead over third-placed Middlesbrough ahead of the afternoon kick-offs.

This was a good point for Rotherham who have now taken five from games against Blackburn, Watford and now the Blades to move six points above the drop zone.

Matt Taylor’s side were looking for their first winning double over their local rivals in 42 years after November’s 1-0 success at Bramall Lane, which was the last time the Blades were beaten.

But it was the visitors that made the stronger start.

Millers goalkeeper Viktor Johansson was being kept busy in the opening 15 minutes and then was forced into a smart save in the 18th minute as he got down well to keep out Sander Berge’s low effort from the edge of the area.

The Blades continued to look threatening, but the hosts were able to contain them and started to go into the game themselves.

They had a great chance to go in front in the 35th minute as Tariqe Fosu found Hakeem Odoffin in acres of space with a cross, but the Millers midfielder saw his free header palmed away by Wes Foderingham.

The Blades had a presentable chance to break the deadlock early in the second half as Jayden Bogle floated in an inviting cross for Anel Ahmedhodzic, who headed over from six yards.

Rotherham were finding it hard to get a foothold in the game and the Blades assumed total control as they were sharper with and without the ball.

A brilliant bit of play saw them fashion another chance in the 66th minute as Sander Berge’s throughball took out three Rotherham defenders but Bogle fired over after finding space.

The Blades were intent on pushing for a winner and Billy Sharp almost scored with his first touch after coming on but his shot was blocked by Cameron Humphreys while Wes Harding produced a fine tackle after James McAtee danced into the area.

Rotherham were holding firm, but Sharp was presented with another chance as he raced clear down the left but his shot was straight at Johansson and it ended goalless.