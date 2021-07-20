Rotherham snap up Shane Ferguson
16:29pm, Tue 20 Jul 2021
Rotherham have signed winger Shane Ferguson on a two-year deal.
The 30-year-old Northern Ireland international joins the Millers after his contract with Millwall expired earlier this summer.
Ferguson began his career at Newcastle and after loan spells at Birmingham and Rangers he initially joined the Lions on loan in 2015 before making a permanent move the following year.
He went on to make over 200 appearances in a six-year spell at the New Den.
Ferguson, who has 47 caps for Northern Ireland, told the club’s website: “I’m hardworking, will do anything for the team and I like to get crosses into the box.”