11 August 2022

Rotherham to assess injured duo ahead of meeting with Reading

By NewsChain Sport
11 August 2022

Rotherham will assess Conor Washington and Peter Kioso ahead of the visit of Reading.

Washington (dead leg) and Kioso (groin) both picked up injuries in the Carabao Cup win over Port Vale.

Tom Eaves (calf) and Joshua Kayode (groin) are already out and will not be involved.

Boss Paul Warne is confident his side will sign a striker on loan before the match.

Reading could be without eight players for the game as they handle an injury crisis.

Ovie Ejaria is the latest addition to the treatment room after he picked up a hamstring injury in the win over Cardiff.

He joins Sam Hutchinson, Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Dejan Tetek, Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite and Femi Azeez who are all currently sidelined.

Only Hutchinson has a chance of being involved in South Yorkshire.

