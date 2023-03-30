Rotherham v Cardiff to be replayed in full after washout wipes scoreline clean

The EFL has ruled that Rotherham’s abandoned Sky Bet Championship game with Cardiff will be replayed in full starting at 0-0.

The original clash between the two clubs fell foul of the weather on March 18 after a deluge at half-time left the AESSEAL New York Stadium pitch waterlogged.

Rotherham groundstaff tried to clear the surface for the best part of an hour, but the volume of water left it unplayable and both managers were in agreement that the game should be called off, with the Bluebirds leading 1-0 after 48 minutes.

Cardiff were unhappy with the efforts of the Millers to make the pitch playable and video footage of a member of the groundstaff appearing to sweep water back on to the pitch went viral on social media.

Both clubs submitted their observations to the EFL last week after the game – as standard after a game has been abandoned – and it has been reported that Cardiff complied a ‘dossier’ in the hope of getting the game restarted in the 48th minute at 1-0.

However, the governing body has finally made a decision that the game will be replayed in full, with the two clubs agreeing to the fixture taking place on April 25.

An EFL statement said: “Following the abandonment of the Sky Bet Championship fixture between Rotherham and Cardiff on Saturday, March 18 due to a waterlogged pitch, it has been determined that the fixture will now be rescheduled in full.

“In respect of this particular fixture, the matter was referred to the EFL board under EFL regulations at the request of the clubs involved.

“The EFL board reviewed submissions from both clubs giving consideration to factors including the time of the abandonment (48th minute) and the subsequent time remaining in the contest, alongside the differing circumstances at play had the fixture been restarted from that point on a rearranged date.

“In considering matters such as these, the league seeks to adopt consistency with previous occurrences where fixtures have been abandoned for weather-related reasons and could not be restarted.”