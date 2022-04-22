22 April 2022

Rotherham without Shane Ferguson for the crunch promotion clash with Oxford

22 April 2022

Rotherham will be without Shane Ferguson for the crunch clash with Oxford.

The Northern Ireland international suffered a foot injury in Tuesday’s defeat at Burton which will end his season, even if the misfiring Millers drop into the play-offs.

Jordi Osei-Tutu is fit after picking up an ankle knock in midweek, with Josh Vickers (broken hand) and Will Grigg (hamstring) out for the season.

The Millers will be virtually assured of promotion if they win and MK Dons lose to Morecambe, owing to their better goal difference.

Oxford have no fresh concerns as they aim to keep their play-off hopes alive.

The U’s are two points off sixth place after the midweek win over MK, a victory that saw Marcus Brown return to the fray and he will be involved again.

Sam Baldock is close to a return but will not feature in South Yorkshire.

James Henry, Alex Gorrin and Jamie Hanson are all sidelined.

