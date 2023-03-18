Rotherham’s clash with Cardiff abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch

Heavy rainfall ensured Cardiff’s relegation scrap with Rotherham had to be postponed with just two minutes played in the second half and the visitors leading 1-0.

After much deliberation between the officials, managers and the EFL, the game was eventually called off despite Rotherham’s ground staff working hard to remove standing water from the pitch.

The game offered both teams a chance to put some distance between the other and suck the loser further into the battle to stay up, but the game will now be rescheduled for later in the season.

Cardiff got off to a flier and were ahead in the fifth minute.

The goal was carved out by Callum O’Dowda, who first ran at the Millers’ defence and was then on hand to head back across goal from Mahlon Romeo’s cross to set up Jaden Philogene for a simple finish.

Former Cardiff man Lee Peltier came close to netting a swift equaliser after the ball fell to him in a scramble but his effort went into the side-netting.

The visiting side were looking threatening on the break and Philogene started another rapid move which ended in Romeo’s shot being blocked by Tyler Blackett.

Rotherham enjoyed a decent spell before the break but were still inches away from going in 2-0 down when Perry Ng’s free-kick from the edge of the box rattled the crossbar.

Viktor Johansson then came to Rotherham’s aid when Sheyi Ojo was released by Sory Kaba only to see his shot kept out.

A torrential downpour started during the interval and carried on as the match restarted.

It quickly became clear that the standing water was becoming a big issue for the players and just two-and-a-half minutes into the second half, referee Oliver Langford decided to take the players off with play suspended.

The two managers inspected the pitch alongside the referee and the game was eventually called off just before 5pm.