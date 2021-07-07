Roy Hodgson backs ‘faultless’ England to beat Denmark and reach Euro 2020 final

Former England manager Roy Hodgson believes Gareth Southgate’s side have been “absolutely perfect” during Euro 2020.

Hodgson, 73, who spent four years in charge of the national team until 2016, said he expected England to beat Denmark in Wednesday’s semi-final at Wembley.

“I’m very confident indeed because I think the England team is playing so exceptionally well from the start of the tournament really,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“In fact, they have been faultless. I can’t think of anything to criticise, although I’m sure there are people who do find something.

“But they must be hard pushed to find something. It’s been absolutely perfect.

“Of course in football, as I heard someone say earlier, there is an element of hazard, there is a random chance.

“But I’m very certain England will play well and it will be a very good game. Sometimes games are decided by random factors and the fact that you’re a very good team doesn’t always help.”

Hodgson spent four years in charge of England, leading them at both Euro 2012 and Euro 2016 and also the 2014 World Cup finals.

The Three Lions lost on penalties to Italy in the quarter-finals at Euro 2012, but crashed out in the round of 16 to Iceland at Euro 2016 and finished bottom of their group at the 2014 World Cup.

Jose Mourinho also expects the Three Lions to progress to Sunday’s final and feels they have too much firepower for the Danes to contain.

“I expect the talented players of England, because they have so many on the pitch, and so many on the bench, that they can come later and create new difficulties and new intensity in the game,” Mourinho told TalkSport. “That’s what I expect to happen.

“England has better players in attack and hopefully from there they’re going to beat (Denmark), if England dominate them from a defensive point of view, which I think they will.

“If you compare the talent of especially the England attacking players and the Danish attacking players, there is clearly a difference.

“(Raheem) Sterling, (Harry) Kane, I don’t know, (Bukayo) Saka or (Phil) Foden or (Jadon) Sancho or (Marcus) Rashford or (Mason) Mount – it’s non-stop.”