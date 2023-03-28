Roy Hodgson calls for energy, optimism and lack of fear from Palace players

Roy Hodgson has demanded a “lack of fear” from Crystal Palace’s players ahead of his first match since being reappointed by the Premier League strugglers.

The 75-year-old former England manager, who was in charge of the Eagles between 2017 and 2021, last week returned to Selhurst Park on a contract until the end of the season following the sacking of Patrick Vieira.

Palace are on an alarming 12-match winless run in the top flight and sit just three points above the relegation zone going into Saturday’s home game with 17th-placed Leicester.

Speaking of the upcoming fixture, Hodgson told his club’s website: “I want to see some energy. I want to see some enthusiasm.

“I want to see that they (players) are aware of our situation, and they are aware that the fans need to be boosted as well, (and want) to see a team that they can believe in, and get behind.

“Any tactical changes or tweaks we want to make, we’ll be working on from now until the end of May, but for this first game… I want energy, I want enthusiasm, I want optimism, and I want a lack of fear.

“I want players with the quality we have to show those qualities, and not be frightened that they’re going to fail in some way.

“Go out there, don’t be scared to fail, trust in yourself, trust in your team-mates – and trust our fans to pull us though.”

Palace’s last victory was a 2-0 success at second-bottom Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve.

The Eagles have taken just five points from a possible 36 and scored only five goals since then, having been thrashed 4-1 at leaders Arsenal two days after Vieira’s dismissal on March 17.

This weekend’s clash with the Foxes is the first of six fixtures in succession against other clubs battling to beat the drop, with Leeds, Southampton, Everton, Wolves and West Ham to follow.