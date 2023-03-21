Roy Hodgson returns as Crystal Palace manager until end of season
Crystal Palace have named Roy Hodgson as their manager until the end of the season.
The 75-year-old former England boss returns to Selhurst Park as the replacement for Patrick Vieira, who was sacked on Friday.
Hodgson, who was in charge of the Eagles between 2017 and 2021, will be assisted by Paddy McCarthy, with Ray Lewington returning as first-team coach.
