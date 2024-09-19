Ruben Dias ready for Arsenal even though Man City are still to hit their stride

Ruben Dias is ready for the challenge of facing Arsenal even though Manchester City are still to hit their stride.

City opened their campaign with four successive Premier League wins but Wednesday’s Champions League opener against Inter Milan shone a harsher light on their current state.

The Italians proved a step up as they provided a stern test at the Etihad Stadium and had the better of a goalless draw.

There's no running away from them. We're not hiding from nothing.

City now host the Gunners, their closest domestic challengers over the past two years, in another early-season examination on Sunday.

Defender Dias said: “There’s no running away from them, hiding from them, if you want to be the best as a team, individually, in this league.

“We’re not hiding from nothing. We want them to come and we want to be the best.

“The season has just started. I’d say we’re still far from our best. We were very good but we’re still progressing in quality of playing, in mentality, everything.

“We were very happy with the performance. We were solid both attacking and defending and it was very minor, the difference between winning or not.

“It’s another learning (curve). We have a lot to improve and we look forward for what’s coming.”

The biggest concern for City was the loss of Kevin De Bruyne at half-time through injury.

The Belgium playmaker was due to be assessed on Thursday and looks doubtful for the Arsenal clash.

De Bruyne’s replacement Phil Foden had some of City’s brighter moments in the second half but was unable to find a way past Yann Sommer. Fellow substitute Ilkay Gundogan also went close late on.

It was Inter who had the better chances throughout the game as they repeatedly troubled City on the counter-attack.

They wasted their best opportunities as Matteo Darmian inexplicably opted to backheel instead of shoot when clear on goal and Henrikh Mkhitaryan blasted over.

With seven games to play in the new league phase, Dias felt City should be happy with a draw from their 2023 final rematch.

The Portugal international said: “It’s one (point) gained. We always want the three but the team performed well.

“We had clear chances to finish in the second half. We didn’t, but it’s football. We’re not playing against any team.

“Just like in the final in Istanbul, they’re still a very strong side and have a lot of quality.

“For us, these are the games that make us be better and stronger.”