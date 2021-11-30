30 November 2021

Ruben Neves banned as Wolves face Burnley

By NewsChain Sport
30 November 2021

Ruben Neves is suspended for Wolves’ clash with Burnley.

The midfielder has collected five yellow cards and serves a one-game ban, while Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), Jonny (knee) and Pedro Neto (knee) are out until next year.

Willy Boly’s muscle injury will continue to rule him out for another two weeks and Daniel Podence (coronavirus) is also sidelined.

Burnley will be without suspended pair James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood, who both serve one-game bans for reaching five bookings.

The Clarets’ home game against Tottenham on Sunday was postponed due to heavy snow and boss Sean Dyche is expected to choose from the same squad.

Dale Stephens is closing in on his first appearance of the season after ankle surgery. Ashley Barnes (thigh) is the only long-term absentee.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Moulden, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Hoever, Saiss, Semedo, Kilman, Marcal, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Trincao, Fabio Silva, Traore, Campbell, Jimenez, Hwang.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Lowton, Collins, Roberts, Mee, Cork, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cornet, Vydra, Wood, Rodriguez, Lennon, Hennessey, Bardsley, Pieters, Collins, Long.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Retail bosses say shop staff cannot be expected to enforce mask-wearing rules

financial news

‘Dangerous’ Ghislaine Maxwell preyed on girls for Epstein to molest, court told

world news

Stepping up the Covid booster! All people aged 18 and over to be offered third jab to counter Omicron variant

news