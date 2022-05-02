02 May 2022

Ruben Rodrigues moves Notts County to the brink of the play-offs

By NewsChain Sport
02 May 2022

Ruben Rodrigues edged Notts County closer to a Vanarama National League play-off place by scoring the only goal at Meadow Lane to sink already-relegated Dover 1-0.

Portuguese striker Rodrigues’ 18th league goal of the season – his 20th in all competitions – kept Notts in fifth place, six points above eighth-placed Dagenham with two games to play.

Rodrigues had gone agonisingly close to converting Elisha Sam’s cross before turning home the decisive goal in the 18th minute.

Jim O’Brien’s superb through-ball sent Jayden Richardson free down the right and his low cross was despatched by Rodrigues.

Dover goalkeeper Alexis Andre Junior made two excellent saves in the second half to prevent O’Brien and Rodrigues from doubling the hosts’ lead.

