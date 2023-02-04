Notts County’s Ruben Rodrigues scored from the penalty spot in a 2-1 win at Torquay (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ruben Rodrigues penalty earns Notts County win over Torquay

Ruben Rodrigues’ penalty proved the difference as National League leaders Notts County won 2-1 at relegation battling Torquay.

County took the lead in the 34th minute with a quick counter-attack, finished off when Macauley Langstaff took a touch to control Connell Rawlinson’s pass before rifling a shot home.

Torquay went in level at half-time as Tom Lapslie controlled inside the box before finishing three minutes before the break.

But only two minutes into the second half Aaron Nemane was brought down in the box and Rodrigues sent Mark Halstead the wrong way for what proved to be the winner.

