03 March 2022

Russell Martin almost has a full-strength Swansea squad to pick from

By NewsChain Sport
03 March 2022

Swansea have no new injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash against Coventry.

Nathanael Ogbeta is the only absentee with a hamstring injury which has prevented the full-back making his debut since a January switch from Shrewsbury.

Russell Martin’s side bounced back from a 4-0 defeat at Sheffield United to beat West Brom 2-0 on Monday.

And Martin could select the same side as they bid to win successive league matches for the first time since November.

Coventry will be without Fankaty Dabo for their trip to Swansea.

Dabo was shown his second red card of the season in the closing stages of last weekend’s home draw against Preston.

Manger Mark Robins will hope that Jodi Jones is available after missing the last three matches with a knee problem.

Greg Cunningham, Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen all remain sidelined.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Onslaught of Russian shelling sees air raid sirens played in Kyiv every 15 minutes

world news

At least 227 civilians killed in Ukraine as one million flee invasion

world news

Roman Abramovich ‘ready to sell Chelsea’ as Swiss billionaire claims to have been approached

world news