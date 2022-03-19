Russell Martin believes long bus journeys explain Swansea’s poor showing

Swansea manager Russell Martin admitted fatigue got the better of his players as they laboured to a 0-0 draw at home to Birmingham.

The visitors dominated the match and Juninho Bacuna, Tahith Chong and Maxime Colin were all guilty of missing gilt-edged chances.

Swansea created very little after a bright opening 15 minutes and Martin laid the blame at a gruelling schedule after long trips to Blackpool and Peterborough in the past week.

“We had 21 hours on the bus this week, we got back at 3am on Thursday,” explained the Swans boss.

“We had a long trip to Blackpool before that and they were two difficult pitches as well. And Birmingham played a day before us as well (in midweek).

“These are not excuses, they’re facts, and I’m pretty sure that explains it.”

Martin’s men were booed off at the end, which he felt was undeserved.

“It never got going, never sparked, and the atmosphere reflected that,” he said. “We didn’t give the supporters enough to work off.

“I’m disappointed for the players that there were boos but I understand it. I didn’t enjoy the game. I was disappointed.

“But we managed to get a point against a team who are difficult to play against and we kept a clean sheet. There was no lack of effort.

“The players gave everything they’ve got. They dug in and defended with their lives at the end.

“I’m disappointed but the fans have been brilliant with us since I came in. They’ve been really supportive and they understand the process and the different landscape that the club is in from last season and from two years ago.”

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer was pleased with an improved performance from his men after a poor showing in the 2-0 home defeat to Middlesbrough last Tuesday.

But the former Premier League midfielder was far from happy with the way his men spurned several big chances to claim all three points.

“I think it’s clear to see that we should have won the game,” said Bowyer.

“I don’t know how many chances we missed. I think we missed three chances from about two yards out. And they weren’t half chances, they were clear-cut chances that it was harder to miss than score.

“We were the better side, and we deserved the three points.

“Tuesday was a bad day at the office, but we got the reaction. We were back to ourselves.

“I think we got it right tactically and in and out of possession, we worked hard as a team, and we created big chances in both halves. The only thing we didn’t get was the three points.”