Russell Martin felt MK Dons deserved more following draw at Ipswich

MK Dons manager Russell Martin was left with mixed emotions following the goalless draw at Ipswich

They visitors prevented Town from registering a single shot on target but the Suffolk side maintained their play-off push with a point thanks to goalkeeper Tomas Holy, who made some vital saves.

Substitute Freddie Sears had two gilt-edged chances for the home side but his efforts just failed to hit the target in the first game of a new era at Portman Road after an American consortium took charge of the club.

Scott Fraser fired low into the side-netting for the Dons and Armando Dobra stabbed the ball inches wide following a cross by Gwion Edwards at the other end.

Holy tipped the ball round the post from an Andrew Surman free-kick and made a further double save from Matt O’Riley.

Sears rifled a shot over the angle of the bar and nearly lobbed MK Dons goalkeeper Andrew Fisher but the points were shared.

Former Norwich captain Martin said: “I’m not unhappy, I thought the performance was really good.

“I thought we were great and dominated the game. We limited them to very little, they didn’t have a shot on target.

“We had two or three brilliant chances in the box with Matt O’Riley and their keeper makes a great save but if we are to improve the minimum you need is to get a clean sheet.

“I thought we were really good but I’m really disappointed for the players they couldn’t get the goal they deserved.”

Ipswich assistant manager Matt Gill felt there were “loads of positives” to take from the game as he turned his attention to Tuesday’s match at Wimbledon.

He said: “We would have loved three points but it’s another point to where we want to get to and will take the good stuff from today into Tuesday night.

“They (MK Dons) are a very good footballing team and have got some really good attributes but I think we coped with them really well.

“I think second half we really stepped into the game better than we did in the first half but the lads worked extremely hard. We need to take that into Tuesday night and definitely the last seven games.

“It was a game of very few chances and Tomas is there to make saves and did when called upon.

“We need to add a little bit more care in the final third and that could have turned into three points today.”