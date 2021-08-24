Russell Martin hails hat-trick hero Morgan Whittaker as Swansea see off Plymouth

Swansea manager Russell Martin was delighted with the performance of Morgan Whittaker whose second-half hat-trick helped the Championship club to a 4-1 League Cup victory over Plymouth.

Daniel Williams put the Swans ahead early on before Rhys Shirley equalised for the Pilgrims, but three goals in the space of 12 minutes from Whittaker fired Swansea into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

“He’s (Whittaker) playing in a role that’s a bit different for him, as a lot of the guys are,” said Martin.

“But I thought he was fantastic. He’s got a lot to really work on, but he has a lot to work with.

“I am really pleased with the result and so much that we saw. We were really dominant with the ball, I thought we were really patient and we passed with a lot of purpose.”

The Swans opened the scoring in the 29th minute with Williams’ shot from just outside the box finding the back of the net, after taking a huge deflection off the leg of Plymouth goalkeeper Callum Burton.

Just after the hour mark, 18-year-old Shirley’s volley found the back of the net after a terrific cross from Adam Randell.

The game looked to be heading towards a penalty shootout, but a tremendous long-range shot from Whittaker put Swansea back ahead after 79 minutes.

And Whittaker claimed a second goal with four minutes remaining with a terrific through ball from Jamal Lowe allowing him to score Swansea’s third.

Whittaker struck again at the death with his low shot putting the result beyond doubt.

“We pitted our wits against a very good Championship side who play the right way and, for 80 minutes, we were in it,” said Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe.

“We probably should have come in winners or losers on penalties but, when you’ve got the quality they’ve got, they’re going to punish you and that’s what happened.

“There was a bit of brilliance with those three goals, those moments of quality, and that’s what cost us.”