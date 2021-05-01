Russell Martin pleased with MK Dons’ response at Fleetwood

Russell Martin saluted MK Dons’ mentality as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Fleetwood

Charlie Brown rescued a share of the spoils for the Dons with seven minutes left after Ged Garner had fired Fleetwood in front.

The Dons’ three-game winning run was halted and their faint play-off hopes ended, but Martin was pleased to take a point.

He said: “It was a decent game and I think a draw was probably a fair result.

“I think Fleetwood only had two shots on target, but we didn’t have many more than that, so a point each was fair enough.

“It was a frustrating game in many ways – there was a lot of stop-starting going on and a lot of fouls committed.

“I did feel our goal was coming, though.

“I’m angry at the goal we conceded first, but I thought the mentality shown by our players after that was superb.

“There was a real intensity to get back in it out there, and towards the end if there was going to be one team who would nick it, it was going to be us.

“It’s not been a flowing, fluid game, but over these past few weeks we’ve shown ourselves to be hard to beat.

“We’ve not conceded many recently, and as I say, I’ve been really pleased with the mentality of the players during the run-in.”

The deadlock was broken in the 62nd minute when Garner curled home, only for substitute Brown to even it up with seven minutes to go as he tapped home a rebound.

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson was clearly disappointed his team failed to hang onto their lead.

“It’s a bit of a frustrating one because I really thought we deserved to win the game,” Grayson said.

“Our collective attitude was good and the way we applied ourselves was really good, and the way we played against a very possession-based team pleased me.

“We knew we would have to keep our shape and our discipline, but we also knew we could pinch things in the right areas and hit them on the break when space opens up.

“We hit the post and created a number of other opportunities in the first half, and I wanted to keep doing the same things in the second.

“We kept the same shape, and then Ged got a fantastic goal, but then we missed opportunities to get a second.

“While it’s still only 1-0, you’re still concerned that it’s not enough, and we just switched off a little bit for the equaliser.

“Overall, though, I was pleased with how the lads applied themselves against really good opposition.”