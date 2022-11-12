Russell Martin proud of ‘brilliant’ Swansea performance but frustrated by draw

Swansea boss Russell Martin expressed his pride at a “brilliant” performance but also his frustration after seeing his side held to a goalless draw at rock-bottom Huddersfield.

The visiting Swans failed to return to the play-off fray as they slipped to a fifth successive match without victory.

Martin’s side enjoyed 76 per cent of possession and had Michael Obafemi rattle the crossbar, but they could find no way through.

Terriers goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, who played under Martin at MK Dons, was in inspired form to ensure the deadlock remained unbroken.

Martin said: “It was a brilliant performance, but I’m really frustrated not to win.

“It was so dominant, and it was a really pleasing performance. The lads were so brave and showed courage, so I’m really proud of them.

“It’s been a hell of a run of games and we’ve not lost this week, drawn all three games but should have won all three.

“This is probably the best performance and the most dominant one.

“We have so many young men that the break will come at the right time for them. We have four guys going to the World Cup, but we’ll have a little recharge for everyone.

“There’s stuff where we need to work and areas that we need to add in, that’s becoming clearer every time.

“I’m frustrated with the amount of points that we’ve lost that were ours. I think the players have used that frustration as fuel in this run.

“I want them to remain frustrated and hungry and humble. The team looks and plays in the way we envisaged when we first walked through the door.

“The courage the team has and the identity the club has is based around what the boys put on the pitch, which is really special and unique and we love it.”

Huddersfield, who remain bottom of the Championship, nearly snatched a late winner in dramatic fashion.

Substitute Danny Ward registered the Terriers’ first effort on target in stoppage time and had a goal-bound shot cleared off the line by Nathan Wood.

Boss Mark Fotheringham said: “It was an important point for the group and our priority was the clean sheet.

“We’re getting harder to break down. I just think we look really solid. We really deserved that point today.

“There are real leaders growing in this group and they’re improving every week.

“When the game really opened up at the end, it felt like if anyone was going to win it was going to be us and I’m a bit sad not to have the three points.

“But I have to calm myself down and understand the situation. I lived every emotion of the game there today as head coach.

“It’s the biggest challenge I’ve faced as a coach, but I believe that when this club goes onto bigger things, we’re all going to be ready for it.

“The games are relentless, and I never get too high when we win or too low when we lose. I believe in all our players young and old.

“Our priority now is to get every player back in the building and we have to be patient with the guys.

“They’ve been out for a lengthy period and they have to get up to speed straight away.”