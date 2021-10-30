Russell Martin proud of ‘outstanding’ Swansea after victory over Peterborough

Swansea manager Russell Martin praised the quality of his side as they comfortably beat Peterborough 3-0 in south Wales.

Three first-half goals from Jake Bidwell, Joel Piroe and Olivier Ntcham were enough to move the Welsh club up to 13th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

This was a significant victory for Martin, who won against his former club on Darren Ferguson’s 500th game in charge of Peterborough.

“It wasn’t quite perfect,” said Martin. “We gave up a couple of chances in the first half which we were a bit annoyed about, but apart from that we were outstanding really.

“The start of the game summed them up. The intensity, the attitude, their approach to the game, Ethan Laird’s intensity to run and get the ball, and Bidders’ (Bidwell) to make up the ground he did was incredible.

“That’s not something that will be understated in our analysis of the game to the guys, because that was what our performance was built on.

“Their manager I have so much respect for, but the way he is trying to get his team to play is brave, they try to play as well in a similar manner to us.

“It’s really tough to do that, but I thought our guys really stopped that at source, pressed really aggressively high. We scored a goal from winning the ball back really high.

“I’m just really pleased and proud with the players for their approach towards the game.”

Swansea scored after just 77 seconds. Ryan Bennett’s long ball found Laird, who went racing up the touchline. The defender whipped the ball into the path of Bidwell, who tapped it into the back of the net.

Piroe’s powerful shot from the edge of the box beat Peterborough goalkeeper and former Swansea man David Cornell to put the hosts 2-0 up.

And the Welsh club turned around with a 3-0 lead after Ntcham drilled his low shot past the Peterborough defence.

“It was a horrendous start and at that point you are just trying to stay in the game,” said Peterborough boss Ferguson.

“There were lapses in concentration and if you give the ball away in a terrible area teams will punish us.

“As we’ve seen this season, teams don’t need many opportunities to punish you in this league with the quality they’ve got.

“If you press too much at times, they’ll pop around you. If you sit off them you are letting them have the ball.”