Russell Martin says ‘tension’ preventing Southampton playing their best football

Southampton manager Russell Martin wants his players to relax in order to find their best form after a meek 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest marked an anticlimactic return of Premier League football to St Mary’s.

Saints registered a single shot on target in their first top-flight home match for 15 months, as what had been a celebratory mood ahead of kick-off on the south coast turned to ire and frustration for home fans as their team put in a lacklustre display to fall to a second loss of the season.

Last time Southampton were in the top division they recorded just two home league wins all season and it did not take long against Forest for signs of tension to be heard around the ground, with the atmosphere worsening after Morgan Gibbs-White struck the winning goal for the visitors in the 70th minute.

“There was a lot of tension in the team because (Forest) started well,” said Martin. “We lost the ball too much which meant there was a lot of tension in the stadium. We has a couple of moments we didn’t make the most of.

“Out of eagerness to make things happen, the minute we got into the final third we just lost the ball. Against Forest it’s the worst thing you can do.

“We had too many turnovers and forced passes. I know what that is, I’ve been there. It’s eagerness to get there and show what you can do.

“The players need to relax and take a breath, and play the way we play and trust the work.”

Forest had the better of Martin’s side throughout save for a period at the start of the second half when Saints enjoyed sustained possession in the opposition half but failed to muster a credible chance.

Instead it was Nuno Espirito Santo’s team that ought to have won by a bigger margin, Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy producing a string of saves, most impressively when he showed superb reach to beat away Callum Hudson-Odoi’s curling effort.

Southampton are without a point and without a goal following the first two matches since promotion from the Championship, and Martin indicated the club want to make additions in forward positions before the close of the transfer window.

“I think need to add some help in the attacking third,” he said. “That was the big difference against Forest.”