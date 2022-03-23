Russia declare interest in hosting Euro 2028 or 2032 despite international ban
Russia have declared an interest in rivalling the UK and Ireland for the right to host Euro 2028 despite their current ban from international football.
Russian clubs and national teams are currently suspended by FIFA and UEFA over the country’s invasion of Ukraine, pending the outcome of an appeal by the Football Union of Russia to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
However, that has not stopped the union’s executive committee giving its backing for a bid for 2028 and 2032, with the deadline for expressions of interest set for Wednesday.
A post on the union’s official website outlined a number of results from Wednesday’s executive committee meeting which included to “support the decision to declare interest in hosting the European Championship 2028 or 2032 in Russia”.
