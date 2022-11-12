Ryan Broom earns Cheltenham a point at Ipswich
Luke Woolfenden’s early goal was cancelled out by Ryan Broom as lowly Cheltenham grabbed a point in a 1-1 draw at high-flying Ipswich.
The Tractor Boys dominated proceedings and had numerous chances to extend their lead, but a combination of defiant defending, luckless finishing and a string of saves by Cheltenham goalkeeper Luke Southwood kept them at bay.
Woolfenden put Ipswich in front in the eighth minute following a corner.
Marcus Harness’ first-time shot cannoned off the crossbar and Southwood came to the visitors’ rescue as he firstly turned a shot by Kane Vincent-Young around the post then tipped away a header from George Edmundson.
The Robins’ equaliser came in the 34th minute when Broom beat goalkeeper Christian Walton at his near post and the visitors almost took a shock lead when Dan Nlundulu just failed to get on the end of a cross from Liam Sercombe.
Cameron Humphreys fired straight at Southwood and Town had a hatful of chances to win it, including Panutche Camara hitting a post, but they failed to get past Cheltenham’s defence.
