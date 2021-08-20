Ryan Christie available for Celtic ahead of St Mirren clash

Ryan Christie is back for Celtic (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:34pm, Fri 20 Aug 2021
Ryan Christie will return for Celtic when they host St Mirren in the cinch Premiership.

Mikey Johnston (hamstring) is set to return after the international break while Karamoko Dembele (ankle) is a longer-term absentee.

Christopher Jullien is still working his way back from a serious knee injury.

St Mirren striker Eamonn Brophy and defender Charles Dunne will be assessed after both players picked up knocks in last week’s Premier Sports Cup game at Livingston.

Forward Kristian Dennis completes a two-match suspension.

Buddies boss Jim Goodwin will be absent after testing positive for Covid-19.

