20 November 2021

Ryan Colclough and Matty Kosylo at the double as Altrincham beat 10-man Weymouth

By NewsChain Sport
20 November 2021

Ryan Colclough and Matty Kosylo scored twice as Altrincham beat 10-man Weymouth 4-1.

Weymouth were up against it after 22 minutes when Tom Bearwish brought down Kosylo as Alty threatened to break and was sent off.

The visitors made their advantage count 12 minutes later when Colclough cut inside and curled a beauty into the far corner.

Quickfire strikes from Kosylo and Colclough put them three ahead on the hour, Taofiq Olomowewe pulled one back for the Terras but Kosylo’s late second wrapped up a convincing win.

