21 November 2023

Ryan East bags a brace as Rochdale east past Altrincham challenge

By NewsChain Sport
21 November 2023

Ryan East scored twice as Rochdale cruised to a 3-0 win over Altrincham in the National League.

The ninth-placed hosts took just 15 minutes to grab the opener when East drilled a low shot home after good work from team-mate Harvey Gilmour.

Altrincham missed a golden chance to equalise just past the half-hour when Chris Conn-Clarke saw his penalty saved by Rochdale goalkeeper Louie Moulden.

The hosts withstood more pressure before East hammered his second into the top corner in the 63rd minute, and Kairo Mitchell fired in a rebound eight minutes later to complete the scoring.

