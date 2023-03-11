11 March 2023

Ryan Edmondson scores dramatic late winner as Carlisle overcome Swindon

By NewsChain Sport
11 March 2023

Ryan Edmondson scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to lead second-place Carlisle to a 2-1 victory at Swindon and bolster their automatic promotion hopes.

Both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances in a first half lacking in quality in the final third.

Jack Armer came close to giving the visitors the lead, but his close-range effort was blocked on its way to goal.

Armer made amends with a superb finish to break the deadlock six minutes into the second half.

Swindon looked to have got off the hook when striker Charlie Austin headed against his own crossbar from a corner but the rebound fell kindly for Armer to rifle home from the edge of the box.

Swindon substitute Tyrese Shade looked to have salvaged a point with a calm left-foot finish from midway inside the penalty area 10 minutes from time.

But Edmondson broke Swindon’s resolve by heading in a corner with virtually the last touch of the game in the sixth minute of added time.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Ian Wright: ‘I’m out, I’m gone if BBC get rid of Gary Lineker’

news

Former BBC boss says corporation is wrong over Gary Lineker decision

news

Gary Lineker to ‘step back’ from Match Of The Day amid asylum remarks row

news