Ryan Edwards feels the pressure is off for Dundee United

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards wants the Taysiders to enjoy their five post-split fixtures after sealing a top-half finish.

The race to reach the top-six went to the final pre-split games for around half the clubs in the league with United’s 2-2 draw against Tayside rivals Dundee leaving them in fourth place in the table.

Ahead of the visit of Hearts – who are 16 points ahead of Tam Courts’ side with third place guaranteed – Edwards urged United to enjoy the relatively pressure-free finale to the league season after reaching the top six.

He said: “It is target number one ticked off and we now have other targets. But we will be able to go to Ibrox and play against Celtic with no pressure at all.

“Especially now we are in the top six and that’s confirmed – go and enjoy yourselves, go and express yourselves and play with no pressure and no fear.

“And hopefully that brings out the best in everyone to go and get what we want to get which is fourth place.”

One of the targets United have is attaining a European spot but Edwards knows points will be difficult to get, starting with the visit of Hearts.

The former Morecambe, Plymouth and Blackpool player said: “I know fifth gets you Europe as well but we want to finish fourth and we are sitting there now and it is in our hands. I think we can get there.

“We have played everyone often enough to know to get a feel of what we are coming up against.

“Hearts have clearly been the third best team in the country this season, there is no hiding from that.

“They have a good strong squad with loads of depth and can replace like for like all round.

“We know it will be a tough game on Sunday.

“We haven’t beat Hearts this season so let’s go and get one over on them.”