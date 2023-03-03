Ryan Edwards issues rallying cry ahead of Jim Goodwin’s first Dundee United game

Ryan Edwards has called on embattled Dundee United to draw on memories of their last home clash against Aberdeen as they bid to get Jim Goodwin’s reign off to a positive start.

Saturday night’s eagerly-awaited showdown at Tannadice pits new Terrors boss Goodwin against his old club just five weeks after he was sacked by the Dons.

The last time the two sides met in the City of Discovery five months ago, United had won none of their opening eight cinch Premiership matches and they got off the mark in style by thrashing the Reds 4-0.

The men from Tayside enjoyed a brief upturn after that but they go into their latest match against Aberdeen four points adrift at the bottom of the table on the back of a run of six consecutive defeats that led to the sacking of previous boss Liam Fox last Sunday.

“It’s a big one,” said captain Edwards. “We know there will be a big crowd, as there was last time (against Aberdeen) and it’s obviously a later kick-off so you’d imagine the atmosphere will be a bit more rowdy.

“We can use that to our advantage, as we did last time, because the crowd were really up for it. We weren’t in the best place then either, we were still down there struggling, but we managed to get a good run of results after that, beating Hibs and getting a point at Ross County.

“We need to get on another good run of results and Saturday has to be the first one.”

Edwards was gutted that United were unable to get the required results to keep Fox in his job but he believes the swift appointment of Goodwin can help United in their bid to find improved form.

“It’s all happened really fast,” said Edwards. “We needed something in place after what happened regarding Foxy.

“We’ve got someone experienced and brave enough to take the job in terms of the position we’re in and someone who has the belief in themselves and us to get out of what we’re in at the minute.

“I only hear good things about Jim and Lee (Sharp, who was confirmed on Friday as Goodwin’s assistant).

“This week I think the dressing room is lifted naturally in terms of a new manager coming in.

“People are trying to impress straight away and it’s a new voice, a new face, with the manager and his assistant coming in. As professionals we shouldn’t need that, we should be upbeat every day and every game, but it does happen naturally when a new manager comes in.”

Regarding the sacking of Fox, who had six months in charge, Edwards said: “It’s the players who’ve let him down. We tried to buy into what he was doing but it’s not worked out.

“I’ve spoken to Foxy and told him we take responsibility for what’s happened.”