Ryan Edwards praised by Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink after Doncaster win

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink singled out forward Ryan Edwards for praise after he set up two goals in Burton’s 3-0 win at Doncaster

Goals from Lucas Akins, Tom Hamer and Hayden Carter earned the Brewers a deserved victory, with Edwards playing a starring role.

“He was everywhere. He’s a real pest, which I love,” Hasselbaink said. “He is difficult to defend and on top of everything with his energy.

“He works defenders and is really hard to play against – he was unlucky not to score as well when he hit the post.

“He has been tremendous and is very important to us – he was immense.”

Hasselbaink was disappointed with the first-half showing from his side but delighted with their dominant display after the break.

He said: “I wasn’t happy with the first half when we didn’t compete well enough. As a team we were too deep but got away with it. In the second half it was a lot better.

“They went against us with two strikers and one tried to stretch us. When he went into the space we dropped too early. We knew we could improve significantly and did it a lot better in thesecond half.

“In the second half we kept the ball a lot better, got the ball forward quickly and there was a massive increase in our tempo. When we play slow we don’t look a good team. We need to put other teams under pressure with our intensity.”

Doncaster boss Andy Butler admits it has become increasingly difficult for his side to get out of the losing habit.

The defeat to Burton was their fifth consecutive loss and an 11th in their last 16 matches, which has all but ended their hopes of a top-six finish.

Rovers played well in the first half but collapsed after falling behind.

“I think it’s where we are as a team at the moment, confidence-wise,” Butler said.

“As soon as the first goal went in, you could visibly see the players become deflated and that is where losing becomes a habit.

“It’s an awful habit to have and it’s awfully hard to shake off.

“I’ve got to keep plugging away and the players have too. There’s no hiding away from the results, they’re there for all to see.

“You’ve got to keep working as hard as you can.”

On the game, Butler said: “It was a story of two halves.

“I thought in the first half we moved the ball well and then in the second half we conceded goals that are schoolboy.

“You can say as much as you want, but actions speak louder than words.

“We give them information, the players try hard, but right now they’re in a difficult position.

“There’s only us that can change it around.”