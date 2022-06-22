22 June 2022

Ryan Fredericks reunited with Scott Parker at Bournemouth after West Ham exit

By NewsChain Sport
22 June 2022

Bournemouth have signed defender Ryan Fredericks on a free transfer.

Fredericks, whose contract at West Ham was not renewed at the end of last season, has agreed a two-year deal and is Bournemouth’s first summer signing following their promotion to the Premier League.

Bournemouth said in a statement on their official website: “AFC Bournemouth have completed the signing of defender Ryan Fredericks on a two-year contract.

“The experienced full-back will arrive at Vitality Stadium on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract with West Ham United.”

The 29-year-old is reunited with Cherries boss Scott Parker after the pair played alongside each other for two seasons at Fulham.

Fredericks, who started out in Tottenham’s academy, joined West Ham from Fulham in 2018 and made 77 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers, but made just three Premier League starts last season.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson and Prince Charles to meet in Rwanda amid clash over migrant policy

world news

Train stations quiet as rail workers stage second strike of the week

news

Boris Johnson under pressure as voters go to polls in two crucial by-elections

news