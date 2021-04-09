Ryan Fulton and Scott Martin add to Hamilton injury woes

Ryan Fulton
Ryan Fulton (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:53pm, Fri 09 Apr 2021
Hamilton boss Brian Rice has suffered more injury woes ahead of the visit of Dundee United on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton is out for the rest of the season after dislocating his knee in a freak accident outside his house and midfielder Scott Martin is out for at least a month with a leg injury.

Nathan Thomas (ankle), Marios Ogkmpoe and Lewis Smith (both hamstring) remain out along with Andy Winter (knee), Shaun Want (thigh) and David Templeton (groin).

Teenager Marley Redfern returns after being cup-tied against St Mirren last week.

Dundee United have no fresh injury worries.

Dillon Powers (concussion) and Declan Glass (knee) are long-term absentees.

