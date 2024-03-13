Ryan Giggs working as director of football at Salford

Ryan Giggs is back in football as director of football at Salford – a post he has held for much of the season, the PA news agency understands.

The former Manchester United star is one of the Sky Bet League Two club’s co-owners, with March 27 marking the 10th anniversary of the Class of 92’s high-profile takeover.

Nicky Butt replaced fellow co-owner Gary Neville as Salford’s chief executive in October and PA has learned Giggs has this season stepped up to the position of director of football.

It is the 50-year-old’s first job back in football since standing down as Wales manager in June 2022 in the run up to the World Cup in Qatar due to a then upcoming trial.

Giggs was cleared of domestic violence allegations made by his ex-girlfriend last July and a source close to him said at the time that he had “unfinished business in the game”.

The resumption of his managerial and coaching career may come down the line, but for now he is working as Salford’s director of football.

The club have not formally announced Giggs’ role, with the first mention of his new title coming in the recent confirmation of Alex Bruce as part of manager Karl Robinson’s coaching set-up.

Salford currently sit 20th in League Two, eights points above Colchester in the final relegation spot, having lost 3-1 at MK Dons at the weekend.

Giggs, Butt, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and David Beckham each own 10 per cent of the club, with Singaporean businessman Peter Lim holding the other 40 per cent.

Salford announced at the end of February that they had launched “a process to explore new strategic partners for the club to support its ambitious growth targets”.

City chief executive Butt said: “We are backing Salford City with as much commitment and confidence as ever.

“We have achieved very special things here but there are major opportunities in front of us and we want to make sure we have the right mix of investment and strategic partners to take advantage of those opportunities.

“We had an original 10-year plan and with strong foundations now in place, it was always the intention to explore options for the next phase.

“That includes potentially bringing in new partners to help us grow the club and best serve the fans and community.”