Ryan Giles excited after joining Rotherham on loan from Wolves

Ryan Giles hopes to hit the ground running after marking his 21st birthday by joining Rotherham on loan.

The left-sided player already has Sky Bet Championship experience after spelling the first half of the campaign on loan at Coventry, where he made 21 appearances in all competitions.

He was recalled by parent club Wolves but has been sent straight to Rotherham, and Giles is excited by the challenge ahead.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “I spoke to the manager (Paul Warne) before joining and had good conversations with him and Richie Barker the assistant manager, I was really impressed with what they said, what they are after and I’m buzzing to come in, hopefully I can hit the ground running.

“When you come on loan it’s to get the experience and the minutes. Whatever happens I’ll give my full commitment to the team 100 per cent, whether that is on the pitch or the sidelines. I’m here to get as many minutes as possible, but ultimately it’s for the team.

“The best teams run at the end of the day, that is the way the game is going. You have to be fit, strong and powerful, that is something I’m hoping to bring to the team.

“The team are great and work really hard, which is something I want to buy into as well, I want to come here, work as hard as I possibly can and hopefully contribute to the team as much as possible.”