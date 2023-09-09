09 September 2023

Ryan Glover and Tyler Frost get Aldershot back to winning ways

By NewsChain Sport
09 September 2023

Aldershot ended a run of two successive defeats with a comfortable 2-0 National League victory over Fylde at Mill Farm.

Fylde almost took a 16th-minute lead but Jack Bycroft denied Luke Charman with a superb reaction save and the goalkeeper was again sharp to turn away Siya Ligendza’s effort.

The deadlock was finally broken after 69 minutes when Kwame Thomas played in Ryan Glover and his left-footed effort nestled in the bottom corner of the net.

Ligendza thought he had equalised 10 minutes later but his effort was ruled out for offside before Tyler Frost rifled home from 25 yards to wrap up victory for the Shots.

