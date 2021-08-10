Ryan Hardie double helps Plymouth thrash Peterborough

Plymouth thrashed Peterborough (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
21:48pm, Tue 10 Aug 2021
Ryan Hardie’s double helped Plymouth to a stunning 4-0 win over Championship side Peterborough at the Weston Homes Stadium in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Hardie’s first-half double and second-half Luke Jephcott and Panutche Camara goals made it a comfortable win for the League One side who have now progressed past the first round in the last four seasons.

The opener came after 23 minutes when Danny Mayor found Hardie outside the area, with the striker twisting before firing in a low shot across goal with his left foot.

Mayor then saw a 25-yard effort saved by debutant goalkeeper David Cornell who got up quickly to deny Hardie on the rebound, but it was 2-0 on 33 minutes after a cross from the left was not cleared, allowing the front man to lash home.

Posh were indebted to their goalkeeper for saving twice more from Hardie in the first-half, followed by another fine block from Jephcott 11 minutes after the break.

But the striker got his goal on 66 minutes, tapping in from close range after a Jordan Houghton corner was headed back across goal by Dan Scarr.

Jephcott then turned provider on 84 minutes, with his low cross finished by Camara at the near post.

