08 February 2022

Ryan Jack misses Hibernian clash as Filip Helander nears Rangers return

By NewsChain Sport
08 February 2022

Midfielder Ryan Jack will miss Rangers’ cinch Premiership game against Hibernian at Ibrox on Wednesday with an ankle knock.

Defender Filip Helander is on his way back from a knee injury and could feature at the weekend.

Ianis Hagi (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are still sidelined.

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell will be missing for “a couple of weeks” with the injury he sustained against Hearts last Tuesday.

Captain Paul Hanlon is still absent with the heel injury that has kept him out of recent matches.

Midfielder Kyle Magennis and defender Harry Clarke are both out until next month at least.

