Ryan Leonard pens new Millwall contract

Ryan Leonard has signed a new long-term contract with Millwall (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)
11:30am, Fri 06 Aug 2021
Millwall have announced that Ryan Leonard has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The midfielder, who can also slot back into defence, joined the Lions in 2018 on loan from Sheffield United before making a permanent move in 2019.

He made 30 appearances for Millwall last season, playing in a variety of positions, before suffering an ankle injury in February that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

He told the club website: “I’m really pleased, it’s nice to get it over the line.

“After my injury as well, it’s nice to know I’ll be able to spend a couple more years at this football club.

“It was a disappointing end to last season for me. I had the injury and then surgery two days before the final game.

“It’s been a long summer but that’s out the way, the contract is sorted and I can move on to Saturday and the season ahead.”

