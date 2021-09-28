Ryan Lowe enjoying strong start as Plymouth extend unbeaten run

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe praised his side for extending their unbeaten run to nine League One games with a 1-1 comeback draw against Crewe.

In-form Argyle striker Ryan Hardie took his season’s tally to nine goals with a 72nd-minute leveller to cancel out Scott Kashket’s near-post opener after three minutes.

Lowe said: “Where we are now, with 10 games gone on 19 points, is a good start for us.

“I thought we were fantastic to be honest. We went behind to a freak goal, we just watched it back and Mike (Cooper, goalkeeper) got his angles wrong, which is fine because he’s been brilliant for us.

“You could see there was only one team dominating large parts. We have 40-odd penalty box entries and I just said to the lads we have to be a little bit more ruthless and a little bit more clinical.

“But I can’t fault them because I thought they gave us everything, especially second half.

“Fair play to Crewe, they’ve come here and tried to play. It was good footballing game.

“They put bodies on the line, especially in the first half, and a point apiece – we pushed for the three points towards the end but it wasn’t to be.

“Since Rotherham – when I didn’t think we were quite ready, and I take the responsibility for that as manager – we have worked hard on the training pitch, our patterns of play and the lads look fitter, stronger.

“To take 19 points from the first 10 league games is really good. Now we look to the next block of 10 and see where we are after that.”

Crewe boss David Artell said: “I thought in the first half we could have been three- or four-one up, certainly on the counter-attack and in transitions we made some poor decisions.

“We got our noses in front, we limited them to shots outside of the box, lots of them and one of those flies in, you say ‘well played’.

“They didn’t open us up until the goal. Can we play better in the second half in possession? Certainly we can, we gave the ball away cheaply.

“If Plymouth win tonight, they could have gone top of the league. So we have just got a point at Rotherham on Saturday and come down here and got another point. Over four days you would take those to remain unbeaten so we are heading in the right direction slowly.

“We are still here and fighting and working our socks off. I am really proud of the way we are sweating blood and, as long as they do that, we have got a great chance of winning games. We are on the right track and we are getting there.

“Scott says he meant to shoot. I don’t know if he did or didn’t, I haven’t seen it again, but you don’t usually see them go in from there. If he has meant it, it is a terrific goal.”