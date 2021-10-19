Ryan Lowe hails ‘fantastic win’ as leaders Plymouth see off Bolton

Ryan Lowe praised his League One leaders Plymouth for making it three league wins on the spin with a 3-0 home victory over Bolton in ever-worsening wet conditions.

Brendan Galloway and Conor Grant put Argyle 2-0 up within 15 minutes before Ryan Broom roofed in a stoppage-time third, after the ball held up twice in the pooling surface from attempted Danny Mayor and Ryan Hardie shots on goal.

Lowe said: “Any wins on the spin – especially with the games coming thick and fast – are great but there’s very little time and we are on the road to Morecambe on Friday for Saturday.

“There’s no let-up and we just have to keep recovering the right way, and working hard to keep the winning streak going.

“It was a fantastic win. I thought the lads were different class, especially in the first half. We wanted to get at them and we did that, got an early two-goal lead. Second half was always going to be difficult wasn’t it?

“We still wanted to play but the conditions worsened. I said to the lads ‘It’s not the right conditions for the way we want to play, we’ll have to adapt’.

“Give Bolton their due they came out second half, nothing to lose and had a little bit of a go.

“But we were well worthy of the goals and really I was disappointed we didn’t score more.

“Getting those two early goal flattens them, when they’ve just come off the back of a loss.

“The third goal was crazy wasn’t it? I was hoping Danny (Mayor) would score to give him a little boost of confidence, then Ryan (Hardie) to get him back on the scoresheet, and then Broomy’s there to rifle it in. That’s the type of finish I would like, taking it off my team-mate to roof home.

“That finished it off, because there were only a few more seconds to go. Credit to the ground staff for the work they put in before the game because that’s why we were able to finish.”

Bolton boss Ian Evatt said: “We didn’t start the game well enough. We were too naive and conceded from two set-pieces and then it is an uphill climb.

“Everyone can see the conditions and we are trying to play out in conditions that weren’t conducive to that.

“We got to half-time and had the conditions been in our favour and we had better moments than them in the second half but didn’t take them.

“It has been a really tough week and we are going to have spells like this. It is how we come together and fight and try and get the result on Saturday.

“We have got a really nasty habit of getting behind in games and shooting ourselves in the foot. We seem to lack confidence and belief and all we can do is keep our heads down, keep working hard and we will do.

“The game plan was to look at getting our front three against their back three and try to isolate them in one-to-one situations.

“We got punished at the end with a farcical goal with the conditions completely gone.

“You have to keep believing and stick together. When you are on a bad run you need to do the basics better. We will learn from this.”