Ryan Lowe salutes Plymouth response as they edge out Lincoln

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe praised his side’s “bouncebackability” as they fought back to beat promotion chasing Lincoln 4-3 in a topsy-turvy League One game at Home Park.

Argyle lost 3-0 to leaders Peterborough on Tuesday, but staged a remarkable recovery against second-placed Lincoln.

Lowe said: “We asked for a bit of bouncebackability from the group and you don’t like losing any game of football, but you don’t want back-to-back home defeats.”

Home skipper Joe Edwards smashed a stoppage-time winner to add to Conor Grant’s 77th-minute leveller as Argyle fought back from 3-2 down, having initially led 2-0 through first-half goals from Kell Watts and Danny Mayor.

Conor McGrandles made it 2-1 by half-time and then Jorge Grant scored two penalties in the space of four second-half minutes to put City ahead.

Lowe said: “We said to the group to try and bounce back from the defeat on Tuesday night and they certainly did that in the second half, because when you go down 3-2 it’s easy accept it.

“But we didn’t, we kept going, kept fighting.

“We were deserving winners and I will say that for me, but (Lincoln boss) Michael (Appleton) will probably say a draw would have been a fair result.

“But when you get the third, 3-3, and that little bit of momentum to go and get the next one…

“You’ve seen it happen to us before, against us, and this time it went for us and I was really pleased with it.

“I am proud of the team, but I am gutted the fans weren’t here, because when we came here (assistant manager) Steve Schumacher and myself said we wanted to bring the good times back.

“We certainly did that last season with promotion, but we’ve been a season without them now and we can’t wait to see them back next season for games like this.”

City boss Appleton said: “If I ask some of my younger players at the back to take responsibility they will do it. They have been good for a long long part of the season, but we have got Joe Walsh and Liam Bridcutt missing.

“They know the errors they made today, they don’t need me to tell them. If they keep making the errors then we will be in trouble.

“But it’s the first defeat since the Doncaster game – about six weeks or so ago – which we also dominated.

“In terms of performance there was a lot to be admired, but just some silly errors.

“That’s the first away game we have lost in a long, long time. It hurts and it’s disappointing. Our home form has been mixed so it would be nice to score the first goal and that’s going to be a big key one on Tuesday night against Fleetwood.

“I don’t find it hard picking players up because the games come thick and fast. We are where we are and we have got a process and we’ve got decent players and I like them to express themselves.

“We just have to be more clinical when we have the opportunity. If we had made it 4-2 after going 3-2 up then it’s game over.”