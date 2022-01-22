Ryan Manning stunner fires Swansea to victory over Preston

Ryan Manning’s superb long-range strike was enough to seal all three points for Swansea as they overcame Preston 1-0.

Manning’s 51st-minute strike was reward for a much-improved display after the break from Russell Martin’s men.

Most of the first-half pressure came from the hosts with captain Matt Grimes to the fore along with Olivier Ntcham and Joel Latibeaudiere but they failed to break the deadlock before the interval.

Grimes’s cross from the left picked out Cyrus Christie at the far post after only two minutes, but he could not get enough power on his header to trouble Daniel Iversen.

The Preston goalkeeper breathed a sigh of relief soon afterwards when Ntcham pounced on his miscued clearance but the big frontman’s first touch sent him too wide and he fired into the side netting from a narrow angle.

Grimes curled over from the edge of the area before Latibeaudiere went down in the box only to be told to get up by referee Josh Smith.

But Preston were a threat on the break and former Wales striker Ched Evans almost got his name on the scoresheet in the 13th minute but his header from a Tom Barkhuizen cross was tipped over by Ben Hamer.

Like his opposite number, Swansea goalkeeper Hamer had a big let-off when his attempted pass to Flynn Downes went straight to Daniel Johnson but the Preston midfielder volleyed wide from distance.

Ben Cabango also had to be alert with two important defensive headers as the visitors ended the half on top.

Martin sent on new loan signing Hannes Wolf in place of Ntcham for the second half and his presence seemed to give the hosts the spark they needed.

The breakthrough came from an unexpected source, however, as left wing-back Manning found himself in space and with defenders backing off he let fly from 25 yards. Iversen was beaten by the pace and the precision and Swansea had a deserved lead six minutes into the second half.

Christie almost added a second three minutes later but his fierce right-foot drive was pushed around the post.

The goal opened up play with both sides going for broke in the second half.

Johnson fired into the side netting for Preston after a mazy run into the Swansea box and, at the other end, Christie cut in from the right and curled a left-foot shot inches wide.

Manning then tried his luck again from distance but this time his left-foot thunderbolt was tipped round the post by Iversen.

Swansea survived a sustained period of pressure from the visitors in the closing stages, with substitute Ryan Ledson going closest with a fizzing effort that hit one of his own players in stoppage time.