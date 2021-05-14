Ryan Mason eager to leave Tottenham in positive state for new boss

Interim boss Ryan Mason wants to make sure he leaves Tottenham in a positive state for the new manager.

Mason is in charge until the end of the season following Jose Mourinho’s sacking last month and a new boss is due to be appointed shortly after this campaign finishes.

The 29-year-old, a boyhood Spurs fan, has a major impact on what the club will look like for the new boss as his side are still chasing European qualification with three Premier League games to go.

A top-four spot looks out of reach but a Europa League position is still achievable, though likely to need three wins to achieve, while a place in the inaugural European Conference League comes with finishing seventh.

And Mason feels obligated to give his replacement the best possible chance next season.

“I’m in this position where I’m representing this football club,” he said. “I feel a massive obligation to feel that the whole organisation, the brand of Tottenham remains positive, stays positive and is ready to kick on next season.

“Absolutely, 100 per cent. We have a great group of players. We have one of the best training grounds in the world, one of the best stadiums.

“I feel like the structure is there for this football club to be very successful.

“We have three games in the next nine days which are very big in terms of where we are going to be next season and of course I want to help this group, help this football club not just in the next 10 days but also going forward as well.”

Mason stepped up from his position as head of player development, so knows all about midfielder Oliver Skipp, who has earned rave reviews for a loan spell at Championship champions Norwich.

The Canaries are keen on taking Skipp back to Carrow Road next season, but Mason believes he is ready for the Tottenham first team.

“My opinion may be different to many but I think Oliver Skipp is an incredible talent and one of the most professional guys I have come across in the academy,” he said.

“He has had a fantastic season so I’m sure those conversations will be had over the summer.

“I think Skippy is ready personally, but with these decisions it depends who the manager is and where the club want to go with him.”