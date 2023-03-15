Ryan McGowan set for St Johnstone return as defensive problems ease

St Johnstone could have two defenders back in their squad for Saturday’s trip to Kilmarnock, but their striking options are still affected by injury.

Defenders Ryan McGowan and Andy Considine could return for the cinch Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

But Nicky Clark is set to remain on the sidelines, while Chris Kane’s comeback from a long-term injury has been hit by a minor but frustrating setback.

Manager Callum Davidson said: “Obviously we missed Andy and Nicky Clark last time out. Nicky is still a doubt. Hopefully we will have Andy there or thereabouts ready to play on Saturday.”

McGowan has been out since mid-January with a groin tear.

“Ryan has trained well so he is back earlier than we thought,” Davidson said. “It’s great to have him back on the training pitch. He is a good character. He will be available for Saturday.”

Kane has not played since January 2022 because of a knee injury and his return has been delayed further.

Davidson said: “Chris is coming on. Unfortunately when you have a long-term injury you come back and get little niggles here and there. It’s trying to get the right balance between pushing him and not pushing him.

“At the moment he is just struggling a little bit with his calf.

“When someone is out for a year, it’s hard to come back. People don’t realise how physically tough it is to play football day in day out. The body has to adjust again and Chris is just taking a little bit longer, which is frustrating for him as well as ourselves.

“Hopefully we can get over these little hurdles. If he can get back in the first team it will be a big bonus for him as well as us.”