21 November 2023

Ryan McLeman’s goal moves Elgin further clear of bottom spot

By NewsChain Sport
21 November 2023

Elgin moved further clear of danger at the bottom of cinch League Two with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Forfar.

Ryan McLeman’s 13th minute strike proved enough for the home side, who are now five points clear of bottom club Clyde.

Elgin should have doubled McLeman’s low opener just two minutes later but a Robert Jones penalty was well saved by Forfar keeper Marc McCallum.

Kieran Inglis and Andy Munro both missed chances in the second half as the visitors pressed for an equaliser but to no avail.

