Ryan Nyambe likely to remain sidelined as Blackburn host West Brom
10:05am, Thu 19 Aug 2021
Blackburn look likely to be without Ryan Nyambe for home match against West Brom.
The right-back has suffered a suspected hamstring injury which kept him out of the midweek win at Nottingham Forest.
Leighton Clarkson could be handed a debut after joining on loan from Liverpool.
The 19-year-old midfielder was an unused substitute at the City Ground.
Robert Snodgrass is edging closer to a return for West Brom.
The experienced midfielder scored twice in an under-23 match on Monday to build up his fitness following a back injury.
There are unlikely to be many changes, however, following the thumping 4-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday night.
Young midfielder Quevin Castro is fit after a shoulder injury and was on the bench in midweek.