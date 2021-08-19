Ryan Nyambe likely to remain sidelined as Blackburn host West Brom

Ryan Nyambe is an injury doubt for Blackburn (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
10:05am, Thu 19 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Blackburn look likely to be without Ryan Nyambe for home match against West Brom.

The right-back has suffered a suspected hamstring injury which kept him out of the midweek win at Nottingham Forest.

Leighton Clarkson could be handed a debut after joining on loan from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old midfielder was an unused substitute at the City Ground.

Robert Snodgrass is edging closer to a return for West Brom.

The experienced midfielder scored twice in an under-23 match on Monday to build up his fitness following a back injury.

There are unlikely to be many changes, however, following the thumping 4-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

Young midfielder Quevin Castro is fit after a shoulder injury and was on the bench in midweek.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Blackburn

Preview

PA