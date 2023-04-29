29 April 2023

Ryan Seager brace earns Dorking victory over relegated Scunthorpe

By NewsChain Sport
Ryan Seager’s double earned Dorking a 2-1 win over already relegated Scunthorpe

The forward ensured Dorking finished 16th in the National League, nine points above the relegation zone.

Seager opened the scoring for the hosts after 28 minutes and doubled their lead on the hour.

Daniel Elliott pulled a goal back for the Iron with eight minutes left but their disastrous season ended with another defeat.

