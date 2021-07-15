Saddlers sign goalkeeper Carl Rushworth on loan from Brighton
Walsall have signed Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth on a season-long loan deal.
The 20-year-old has yet to make his first-team debut for the Seagulls but played for their Under-23 side in the Papa John’s Trophy last season and had a loan spell at Worthing in 2019.
Saddlers head coach Matthew Taylor was keen to add another goalkeeper to his squad with only Jack Rose on the books following the departure of Liam Roberts earlier this summer.
“Carl is somebody who came to our attention early on in the recruitment process,” Taylor told the club’s website.
“He fits the ethos of the football club, the way that we want to play next season and he is going to provide good competition in that position.
“We knew that we needed to strengthen in that area and we are extremely happy that Carl has chosen to pick Walsall as his first loan as he begins his professional career in the men’s game.
“We’re delighted that Carl has decided to join us over other options that he had.”
Rushworth becomes Walsall’s second loan signing of the week after Kieran Phillips joined from Huddersfield.